Emmanuel Charles: Azam FC seal signing of left-back on two-year deal

The ‘Ice Cream Makers’ have actually revealed their 6th signing this transfer window ahead of the brand-new season

Azam FC have actually continued with their transfer activities after revealing Emmanuel Charles on Wednesday.

The previous Mbao FC left-back was revealed at Chamazi after passing medical and consenting to pen a two-year agreement.

The ‘Ice Cream Makers’ have actually validated the signing on their social media pages by mentioning: “We are happy to include Charles into our playing system after he passed his medical and concurred individual terms to bet us for the next 2 seasons.

“The arrival of Charles is focused on enhancing our defence and his signing was advised by our technical bench led by head coach Aristica Cioba.

“Charles delighted in an excellent spell of action while turning for Mbao last season and had the ability to develop 3 objectives and score 2 objectives, and our company believe he gets here with the experience to assist this terrific group attain their targets for the brand-new season.

“We will conclude our signings after we had two more foreign players.”

The arrivial of Charles gives 6 the number of gamers currently signed by Azam consisting of previous Gor Mahia keeper David Kissu Mapigano, Awesu Awesu, Ally Niyonzima, Ismail Aziz and Ayoub Lyanga.

On Tuesday, Azam were likewise enhanced with news quick winger Salum ‘Sure Boy’ …