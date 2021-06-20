Emmanuel Acho explains the importance of Juneteenth becoming a federal holiday
Emmanuel Acho explains the importance of Juneteenth becoming a federal holiday

Emmanuel Acho, author of New York Times bestselling book, “Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man” and Jimmy Etheredge, Accenture’s NA CEO, joined Yahoo Finance to discuss their new podcast ‘Change Conversations,’ and Juneteenth becoming a federal holiday.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR