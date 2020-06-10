Home Top Stories Emma Watson supports trans people amid JK Rowling controversy: ‘I see you,...

Emma Watson supports trans people amid JK Rowling controversy: ‘I see you, respect you and love you for who you are’

By
Jackson Delong
Emma Watson has issued a statement expressing her support for the transgender community, amid controversy over Harry Potter author JK Rowling’s stance.

Watson, who starred as Hermione Granger in the most popular film adaptation, tweeted: “Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren’t who they say they are.”

