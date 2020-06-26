Emma Roberts’ Mom Confirms Pregnancy News, Says She’s ‘Very Excited’ For Her Daughter!

Emma Roberts is pregnant and her very own mom couldn’t be more over-the-moon about learning to be a grandparent!

In case you somehow missed it, the Scream Queens actress was unmasked to be expecting her first daughter or son with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund on Thursday. Mere hours after Us Weekly‘s reporting, her momma Kelly Cunningham had been gushing concerning the good news!

Taking to her own Instagram page yesterday, the soon-to-be grandmother was replying to comments concerning her 29-year-old daughter’s pregnancy where she confirmed an infant was along the way.

On her latest post, one user straight-out asked, “Is Emma pregnant?????” and Kelly didn’t hesitate to reply, “Yes!!”

Another IG commenter added how she “will make an amazing grandmother,” to which Emma’s momma responded:

“Thank you so much! Very excited.”

She included a smile, prayer hands, and heart emojis to seriously express her joy within the baby news! Unfortunately, Cunningham has since deleted her account, probably over spilling the tea a little too early, and Emma and Garrett have yet to speak on the pregnancy.

We can only just hope an announcement is coming soon because we’re just so excited!

As we’ve reported, the couple has been dating since March 2019, with an Us Weekly insider saying during the time:

“Garrett and Emma have been friends, but this is new, casual and just a couple of weeks old.”

Over per year later and they’ve certainly taken their relationship to another location level while keeping it very low-key.

Emma has yet to post concerning the Country Strong star on her behalf IG, though if you scroll down her feed far enough, you’ll see bits of her romance with ex Evan Peters. The two were on-again, off-again because they dated from 2012 to 2019, with some trouble along the way. You might remember Roberts was arrested in 2013 after allegedly giving him a bloody nose. Still, they continued up to now and even get engaged at one point before splitting last year.

The actress has kept her love life private since, though she vaguely told Cosmo in May 2019 just a little about the breakup:

“I think that no matter who you are or what you do or wherever in the world you are, anything ending is hard. Losing something is hard. And the only thing I can say for that is… I’m realizing that life is highs and lows. I’m trying to ride them out and live somewhere in the middle.”

Well, we must imagine carrying a child with Hedlund would be a high!! Congrats again to them both!

