Emma Roberts & Garrett Hedlund Are ‘Very Serious’ And Getting ‘Excited’ For Their Baby Boy To Arrive!

Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund are getting prepared for their baby boy!

As we formerly shared, the Scream Queens star validated the news of her very first pregnancy on Instagram today, following more than 2 months of speculation around the possible baby en path.

An expert near to the future daddy informs People that he and Miz Roberts are “very serious” in their relationship since late and are “beyond excited to be having a boy.” The set have actually been together given that March 2019 and are apparently due a long time inSeptember THIS MONTH! Wow!

Aww, too charming!!

The source included:

“Garrett thinks Emma is amazing. They will be great parents.”

We believe they’ll make excellent moms and dads, too, and their loved ones are very thrilled about the youngster’s approaching arrival! Roberts’ mother was a bit TOO ecstatic, nevertheless, when she spilled the beans back in June, over 2 months prior to her child formally validated the news. Kelly Cunningham responded to a commentor who asked: “Is Emma pregnant?????” with a thrilled “Yes!!”

But after a 2nd fan kept in mind that she will make an incredible grandma and Kelly responded to: “Thank you so much! Very excited,” she erased her account, likely due to the fact that …