Emma Roberts confirms she’s expecting a baby boy with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund

“Me…and my two favorite guys,” Roberts captioned a photo on Instagram with two blue heart emojis. She cradled her bump as Hedlund, 35, wrapped his arm around her.

Her aunt, Oscar-winner Julia Roberts commented, “Love you.”

While friend and new mom Lea Michele said, “You will be the greatest mama. I love you Em! Boy moms together.”

The “Scream Queens” star and the “Triple Frontier” star have been spotted multiple times in New York and Los Angeles since their relationship started, but this is the first time either had said anything publicly about it.

Roberts was previously engaged to “American Horror Story” star Evan Peters. They started dating in 2012 after meeting on the set of the indie movie “Adult World,” which premiered in 2013.

In 2013, the couple had some trouble when Roberts was arrested on domestic violence charges. Someone called the police to report a fight in the couple’s hotel room,