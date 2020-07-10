Eminem slams people who don’t wear masks in Kid Cudi collaboration song

The pair launched an animated video of the brand new observe, which options Kid Cudi and Eminem as what seems to be crime fighters or superheroes.

Never one to again down from controversy, Eminem seems to take purpose on the Trump administration and calls out people who refuse to wear a masks.

Other half are simply pissed off and

Don’t wanna wear a masks and so they’re simply scoffing

And that is how you find yourself catching the s— off ’em

I simply used the identical basket as you procuring

Now I’m in a f—— casket from you coughin’

Eminem, not one to mince phrases, may be very vital of these who refuse to wear masks and talks about police brutality.

Prayers to George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery

How the f— is it that so many cops are soiled?

Stop, man, please, officer, I’m sorry

But I can not breathe after I received you on prime of me

Your goddamn knee’s on my carotid artery

Eminem even takes a shot at New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees, probably in response to his current feedback about disrespecting the flag. Brees would later apologize for his “insensitive” feedback.

The song hints at the potential of two extra collaboration tracks between the 2 artists, saying that the “trilogy continues.”

Eminem launched his 11th album titled “Music to Be Murdered By” in January. Kid Cudi has launched two different songs this yr and he lately had a task on HBO’s “Westworld.”