Eminem criticises non-mask wearers on new rap track – Armenian News

Eminem has entered the debate about face masks in a collaboration with Kid Cudi, tackling an issue that’s the subject of fierce disagreement in the US and UK.

The single, The Adventures of Moon Man and Slim Shady, is the very first time the two rappers have joined forces.

They reflect on rehab and recovery in addition to current events including police brutality and the coronavirus pandemic. The Guardian reports.

On the song, Eminem raps: “Bunch of halfwits up in office. Half of us walking on like a zombie apocalypse. Other half are simply pissed off and don’t want to wear a mask and they’re just scoffin’. And that’s how you wind up catchin’ the shit off ’em.

“I just used the same basket as you shoppin’, now I’m in a fuckin’ casket from you coughin’.”