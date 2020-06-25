Eminem apologizes to Diddy’s Revolt for ‘unnecessary distraction’

The 47-year-old rapper — actual identify Marshall Mathers — prolonged an olive department after his verse on the unreleased model of the Conway the Machine monitor “Bang” provoked the wrath of the Black-owned community.
“Yeah, shout to Puffy Combs, but f**k Revolt,” the Detroit native raps. “Y’all are like a f**ked up remote. Now I get it why our button’s broke.”
Revolt initially responded to the leaked bars with a searing rebuttal on Instagram, which merely learn, “F**k you too Eminem.”
The firm went on to clarify why Eminem’s insult was problematic in a prolonged assertion.
“REVOLT is a BLACK media company, owned by a Black entrepreneur, with a majority Black team — that is authentic and real.”
The firm highlighted that it continues to elevate consciousness of points relating to social justice and equality, insisting: “Eminem trying to come for us is an unneeded distraction. It is not OK.”
“We need to be supported to be the platform and voice of this movement,” it added.
Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Eminem agreed the leaked lyrics had been an “unnecessary distraction” from the Black Lives Matter motion. The singer added that he by no means meant for the leaked verse to be heard.
“I was heated in the moment and thought better of it and decided to pull it back,” he defined. “Stuff that I never intended to release continues to leak from the huge WeTransfer hack.”
He went on to state that he didn’t have “any issues with Revolt” and welcomed the chance to work with the group “on some positive things.”
CNN has reached out to Revolt for additional remark.