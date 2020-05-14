Eminem admits he Googles his own lyrics to avoid repetition

Eminem and Lil Wayne have admitted they’ve to search their own lyrics on-line to avoid by chance repeating them of their new materials.

The two rappers had been talking throughout the newest episode of Wayne’s Beats 1 presentYoung Money Radio once they realised they each had the identical behavior.

Eminem stated artists like himself “start getting to the point where you rapped about everything, you rhymed every word there is to rhyme”.





Wayne then confessed: “I literally have to Google my lyrics to make sure I didn’t say certain stuff.”

To which Eminem replied: “Oh my god. I swear to god, I do that too.”

Wayne added: “Soon as you go to my Safari, it’s gonna be ‘Lil Wayne lyrics.’”

Eminem additionally stated he has been engaged on new music throughout lockdown. “I’m writing and recording a little bit, not as much as I normally do, but it’s all good,” he stated.

The artist lately stated he was taking properly to coronavirus lockdown, after evaluating it to being well-known.

“Fame has definitely over the years kinda already had me quarantined,” he stated throughout one other radio interview.