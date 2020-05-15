Emily Scarratt: England and Loughborough centre builds gym on family farm during lockdown | Rugby Union News





Emily Scarratt has tailored her coaching during lockdown

England and Loughborough Lightning centre Emily Scarratt has gone again to fundamentals during lockdown with just a little assist from her family farm.

Scarratt has constructed a gym out of the supplies she needed to hand, together with two giant hay bales.

“I’m pretty lucky that my family farm is 10 minutes away and I’ve been able to build a gym there,” Scarratt instructed Loughborough University as a part of its #TrainatHome marketing campaign.

“I’ve got two big round bales as my squat racks, two stacks of pallets with a barbell across the top as a pull-up bar and some tyres – all the classic farm stuff.

“It’s fairly ‘spit and sawdust’ and it isn’t probably the most glamorous of gyms but it surely’s positively serving a objective.”

The 2019 World Rugby Women’s Player of the Year has additionally spent her time lending a serving to hand to the farm’s day by day repairs.

“I’ve been working on the farm a little bit as it’s providing an important service at the moment,” she stated. “My days are definitely a bit different now but to feel like you’re being useful is quite nice.”

Scarratt additionally talked about how the Lightning squad has come collectively during lockdown, making certain everybody has stayed in contact and workforce morale has remained upbeat.

“As a squad, we’re got loads of things going on – quizzes, workouts, challenges,” she added. “Within this we’ve got mini-teams set up with the squad, helping keep motivation high and keeping communications regular.”

Loughborough University’s #TrainatHome marketing campaign seems to be at how its elite degree athletes are adapting their coaching schedules during the coronavirus outbreak.