Emily Ratajkowski’s Husband Apologizes After Getting Called Out For ‘Repeatedly’ Using The N-Word!

As the worldwide dialog about racism, police brutality, and equality for folks of shade continues, the final place you’d need to end up is in sizzling water over saying the n-word…

Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski‘s husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, is the newest to get referred to as out for utilizing the racial slur through Instagram this week, which says lots proper now contemplating the 28-year-old stunner is such an avid supporter of the Black Lives Matter motion.

It all began after Ratajkowski shared on IG that she typically felt “so useless” whereas protesting jail reform and racial inequality. (Disclaimer, don’t let that white guilt and fatigue maintain you from utilizing your voice!)

According to BET model director Danielle Prescod, there was one thing much more urgent and nearer to dwelling which wanted to be addressed first. Calling out the Uncut Gems producer, she quipped:

“I actually have an idea. You could start by talking to your husband, a white man, who has used the n-word repeatedly in my presence. So much so that another black friend was so disgusted she left [the party where he said it]. Another black woman had the same exact experience.”

WHOA! She continued, on to Emily:

“You probably have never seen this behavior as he probably performs perfectly in your presence since literally how could he do better, but I promise you it’s true. I would like you to address the issues in your home and then you can help us out here. I would like you to ask him what he can do differently. I know you are not in control of other people, but if you want to do something, you can start with that. I mean this with the utmost sincerity. It was hurtful and abusive.”

Bear-McClard, who’s been married to the mannequin since 2018, then took to Twitter on Thursday to supply up an apology for his informal use of the offensive phrase:

“I used a word casually like it was mine to use. It’s not, it never was, and never will be. In the past few years I’ve learned a lot about my privilege as a man and as a white person and about the history of racism in this country. Owning our missteps is a crucial part of changing the way the world operates. I’m embarrassed and ashamed and I sincerely apologize to everyone who I may have hurt.”

He’s actually proper about that. Whether the phrase is in a music or utilized by members of the Black group, it has no enterprise being in your vocabulary, interval!

Emily actually bought greater than she bargained for by making that preliminary remark… nevertheless it seems like this callout was essential for Sebastian to lastly come clean with his conduct.

Bear-McClard isn’t the one star backtracking after receiving backlash for utilizing the N-word. Former Bachelorette Hannah Brown got here beneath hearth the identical motive, though she’s since supplied a number of apologies and seems to now perceive the place she went improper.

Here’s to hoping extra folks on the market study from these now-public errors and educate themselves as America strikes towards a extra tolerant society.