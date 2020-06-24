Emily Ratajkowski debuts new blonde hair

The model shared a brief video of herself showing off her new ‘do.

“BLONDE,” she wrote in the caption, adding a “thank you” to the company. Per Harper’s Bazaar, she’s a spokesmodel for the brand.

The company shared a small number of photos of Ratajkowski and her new hair independently Instagram on Tuesday, calling her their “muse” whose look they’re “sooooo obsessed with.”

Ratajkowski’s fans also seem to be loving the look, as her social media followers took to the comments area of the model’s photo to provide praise — including a few stars.

Bella Thorne was the type of to express their excitement, sharing a trio of flame emojis in the comments.

Kaia Gerber, who also recently went blonde, left an emoji in the comments as well: a smiley face with hearts for eyes.

“Wowwww,” wrote Hailey Baldwin, adding the same emoji as Gerber.

Model Carolyn Murphy also showed her support with a string of emojis.

While Ratajkowski’s famous friends were and only the look, a number of her fans were already missing her signature brunette hue.

“Noooooo,” wrote one, with many more adding similar comments. “Please, back being brunette soon,” yet another wrote.

A third chimed in: “No! Go back! Go back!”

On the flip side, Ratajkowski received a handful of compliments from fans, such as one that said she’d look good “Blonde, brunette, bald [or] whatever.”

“She can do both,” noted yet another.