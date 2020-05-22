Emily Osment Reflects On Becoming ‘An Adult Faster’ Thanks To Hannah Montana

Emily Osment is blessing Hannah Montana!

On Wednesday, the Lilly Truscott portrayer reviewed her Disney days through Instagram, sharing a sincere message to the famous collection, which ranged from 2006 to 2010.

Related: Miley Rocks Hannah Montana Hair– And Fans Want The Series To Return!

She composed together with a picture from the collection:

“This is one of my favorite photos from HM. Have no idea who took it or why the great room set is empty on a tape night, but I have a physical copy of it from a disposable camera and now it’s on the internet.”

Disposable cams are fashionable once more, y’ all!!

She wrapped up:

“I spent a couple hundred Friday nights here instead of all the places a normal teenager should have been and it made me an adult faster than I could prepare myself for. However, I am grateful to have been handed a sense of accountability and purpose at such a young age because I still have it -and then some.”

See the image on your own (listed below):

Fans of the collection will certainly remember simply 2 months earlier when Osment showed up on BRILLIANT MINDED: Live With Miley, Miley Cyrus‘ collection which broadcasts on IG and also includes a hr of discussion with her visitors.

Hannah and also Lilly were rejoined one more time, a lot to the joy of fans, with Cyrus also informing her visitors at the time:

“You are gonna be shooketh. This is the reunion of the decade! My BFF that shared the screen with me for the last 15 years. On and off screen she’s a badass best friend. Whether for Hannah or Miley, she’s always there for her.”

So pleasant!! And like to listen to that they’re still close nevertheless these years. The Wrecking Ball songstress, that was “trying to make tutus and peplums happen” in the past, remembered several of the insane outfits their personalities used:

“As we were starting to get a little older, I remember it kind of feeling a little strange to put on a tutu and a wig. They say you get younger as you get older. Now I put on wigs and dance around the house … I was getting paid then and now I’m just doing it for s**ts and giggles.”

Osment chipped in that they were “rocking” those appearances:

“I was wearing a lot of vests, I remember. There were a lot of vests.”

So several memories!!

[Image via Disney+ & Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.]