Emily Maitlis back on Newsnight in wake of Cummings row | Media

Emily Maitlis returned to presenting Newsnight on Monday for the primary time because the controversy over her feedback on Boris Johnson’s prime aide.

The presenter was discovered to have damaged the BBC’s impartiality tips following her monologue on Dominic Cummings final week. In her introduction to that present, Maitlis stated Cummings had “broken the rules” when he travelled from London to Durham throughout lockdown and “the country can see that, and it’s shocked the government cannot”.

The BBC stated the monologue “did not meet our standards of due impartiality”.

Maitlis returned to Newsnight on Monday however didn’t point out the Cummings row throughout a present focusing on the protests which have damaged out throughout the US in response to the demise of George Floyd below the knee of a white Minneapolis police officer.

Following the controversy over Cummings, Maitlis didn’t seem as scheduled on an episode of Newsnight, saying she requested for the night off.

The presenter, extensively lauded for her interview with the Duke of York in 2019, stated she had been “overwhelmed” by help from viewers after her monologue. The 49-year-old broadcaster wrote on social media: “Been overwhelmed by all of the kindness, messages – and help on right here – and I’ve in all probability missed a lot of it.

“A big thank you from us all at Newsnight.”

