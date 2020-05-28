Emily Maitlis ‘asked for night off’ Newsnight, as Tory MPs say her tone is ‘biased’ and ‘confrontational’

Razzall additionally tweeted: “Just for the record, Emily Maitlis has not been asked by the BBC to take tonight off – and if I thought she had been, I certainly wouldn’t have agreed to present the show.”

In her introduction to Tuesday’s present, Maitlis mentioned Mr Cummings had “broken the rules” and “the country can see that, and it’s shocked the Government cannot”.

She mentioned: “The longer ministers and the Prime Minister tell us he worked within (the rules), the more angry the response to this scandal is likely to be.”

The “public mood” is “one of fury, contempt and anguish”, she mentioned.

BBC’s response – pointers breached

Following controversy over the monologue, the BBC issued a swift response.

It mentioned workers had been “reminded of the guidelines” round impartiality, including that the company should “uphold the highest standards of due impartiality in its news output”.

The programme “ought to have executed extra to clarify the introduction was a abstract of the questions we might look at, with all of the accompanying proof, in the remainder of the programme.

“As it was, we believe the introduction we broadcast did not meet our standards of due impartiality,” the BBC mentioned.

Broadcaster’s determination sparks criticism

Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan branded the BBC assertion “utterly disgraceful”, saying the company was “chucking one of its best journalists under the bus for telling the truth”.

His phrases have been echoed by journalist and former Newsnight economics editor Paul Mason, who mentioned the choice made him “sick”.

National Union of Journalists basic secretary Michelle Stanistreet mentioned: “At a time of national crisis, frank and fearless journalism that scrutinises and holds this Government to account is more necessary than ever.”

She mentioned it was “clear as day” that Mr Cummings breached lockdown guidelines, including: “Journalists should be congratulated for holding policymakers to account for actions that risk a monumental breach of trust during a public health crisis.”

Conservative MP Julian Knight, who chairs the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee, mentioned the broadcaster had responded quickly to the incident.

He tweeted: “For the BBC to come out, in such terms, so quickly is really something, no circling of the wagons – issuing what is effectively a written warning.”

The Newsnight protection centred on a visit by Mr Cummings from London to Durham in the course of the lockdown. The Downing Street aide insists he acted “reasonably and legally”.

Last 12 months, the BBC turned embroiled in an impartiality row over on-air feedback made by BBC Breakfast presenter Naga Munchetty about US President Donald Trump and racism.

Munchetty was beforehand judged to have breached BBC editorial pointers when she mentioned remarks made by Mr Trump after he informed feminine Democrats to “go back” to their very own nations.

The ruling was later reviewed and reversed by the company’s director-general, Lord Hall.