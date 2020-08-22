Emiliano Sala’s family ‘have received nothing’ from trust fund, lawyers claim | Football News







Emiliano Sala’s family are stated to be in a “very difficult economic situation” after exposing a trust fund introduced by Cardiff in January in the gamer’s memory had actually not been established.

Argentinian striker Sala passed away in January 2019 when the aircraft bring him from Nantes in France to his brand-new club Cardiff crashed in the English Channel.

Cardiff and Nantes have actually given that remained in disagreement over the ₤ 15m transfer cost, with the Welsh club declaring the procedures of the offer were not finished in spite of the 28-year-old having actually been revealed as their gamer a couple of days previously.

The trust fund Cardiff introduced 7 months back has likewise end up being a topic of debate, with the Sala family stating the deal of a “donation” from the club was withdrawn “with no explanation”.

The PA news firm have actually asked Cardiff to comment.

In Argentina, the Sala family – Emiliano’s mom Mercedes Taffarel, his bro Dario and his sis Romina – are stated to be “very frustrated” by occasions after …