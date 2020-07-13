Emiliano Buendia ‘happy’ at Norwich but Atletico Madrid among Spanish clubs keen on summer deal | Football News







Emiliano Buendia insists he is “happy” at Norwich, but Atletico Madrid are among several clubs interested in a summer transfer deal.

Valencia are also keen on the 23-year-old winger, who has stood out for the Canaries despite their relegation from the Premier League this season.

He has scored once in 37 appearances in all competitions and has attracted interest from other clubs in the Premier League.

Buendia told Sky Sports News on Monday that he is “happy” at Norwich and remains focused on finishing the final three games of the season with them.

“Everyone helped me here since the beginning,” he said. “I have a contract here and I hope the club, the team and the fans get back to the Premier league as seen as possible.

“We have to be focused to finish the season well, not thinking about next season or each player in himself. Now we have to finish, we have a game tomorrow and one more at Carrow Road.

“We have to think to finish the league with our best performance.”