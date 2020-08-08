Emilia Migliaccio wins in 22 holes, now faces Gabi Ruffels at U.S. Women’s Am

Emilia Migliaccio was the last gamer to punch her ticket to the quarterfinals of the U.S. Women’sAmateur Her benefit? A match with the protecting champ.

The Wake Forest senior required 22 holes to dispatch of Auburn sophomore Megan Schofill on Friday afternoon at Woodmont Country Club in Rockville,Maryland Despite her match-play pedigree– she is now 29 -9 -2 in the format considering that 2016– Migliaccio stated she had actually never ever been in additional holes prior to.

But after Schofill almost eagled the par-4 18 th hole from 150 backyards ( and Migliaccio matched her birdie with a clutch 15- foot putt), Migliaccio discovered herself in overtime. The 2 cut in half the very first 3 playoff holes with pars, with Migliaccio lipping out a brief birdie putt on the par-5 3rd hole.

“I was like, ‘OK, don’t get frustrated,” Migliaccio stated. “I was hitting really good shots.”

On the next hole, which she had actually three-putted in policy, Migliaccio got redemption with a match-winning birdie from 15 feet.

“I really want this thing,” stated Migliaccio, who stated she has a task for a summer-school class due Saturday at twelve noon, “so I really fought for it.”

Highlights: Best of Friday at U.S. Women’s Am

She will now handle USC senior Gabriela Ruffels, who won …