Emile Heskey: Raheem Sterling and younger generation breaking down barriers for black players | Football News





Raheem Sterling provides continually used out concerning racism amongst people for the two club and country

Emile Heskey says the present generation associated with young players, like Raheem Sterling, are usually breaking down barriers of which currently can be found for black footballers.

George Floyd’s death by means of police violence in America has observed a number of Black Lives Matter protests around the world, with institutional racism within football furthermore once again within the agenda because of the movement.

Former Liverpool striker Heskey, who received 62 limits for England across a good 11-year period of time, feels there exists a glass roof in the game every black gamer retires that this likes of Manchester City and England forward Sterling are not ready to accept any more.

“The younger generation are not letting up,” Heskey told the Mail on Sunday. “They are likely to keep going at it and keep breaking down barriers.

“It will see change because folks are demanding it. The new generation says ‘can we afford to get rid of another 20 years and not move ahead?’

“Raheem wants to arrive at 38 and know that he’s an opportunity if he really wants to take it. We got to 38 and were told ‘go and do your badges’. For what?

“You are discussing equality and there’s currently a glass ceiling for black players. That is where clubs need to say this is what we’re putting in place, this is what we are able to do.

“We have to drive change and that starts from within.

“You can go up and down any boardroom and look. It is very hard to see many black people in any of them. It is about control. We don’t have anyone in there so we cannot affect that. You can’t challenge that if there is no one in there.”

Sterling has backed the recent Black Lives Matter protests and vowed to continue to speak out in the hope it’s going to contribute to lasting change.

He has previously challenged the British media’s perception of black players and taken a lead in calling out racism in both the domestic and international game.

Last year he counselled fellow professionals against walking off the pitch in case of racial abuse, and has additionally called for the establishment of a player-led anti-racism task-force.