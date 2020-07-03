Emerson Palmieri: Inter Milan open transfer talks with Chelsea for Italy defender | Football News





Emerson Palmieri might be on his approach again to Serie A

Inter Milan have opened talks with Chelsea over a deal for Italy left-back Emerson Palmieri.

The 25-year-old has struggled to seek out common first-team soccer since shifting to Stamford Bridge from Roma in January 2018.

Emerson has made 19 appearances this season however has featured simply as soon as since final month’s restart, which got here within the FA Cup quarter-final win over Leicester.

Emerson joined Chelsea from Roma in January 2018

The Brazil-born defender is about to return to Serie A, with Inter seeking to strengthen on the left after securing the companies of right-sided wing-back Achraf Hakimi from Real Madrid earlier within the week for round £36m.

Emerson’s arrival at Chelsea got here throughout present Inter boss Antonio Conte’s time in control of the west London membership.

Chelsea are available in the market for a left-back and Sky Sports News reported final month Leicester’s Ben Chilwell is their No 1 goal.