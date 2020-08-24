Emerson ER107001 Wifi Enabled Smart Video Doorbell with 2 Way Talk, Night Vision, Motion Activated Alerts



Price: $45.29

(as of Aug 24,2020 13:07:00 UTC – Details)



You’re always home with Emerson’s smart video doorbell. With HD video, 2-way talk, motion activated alerts and night vision you’ll never miss another visitor again. This device supports multiple users and includes an indoor chime as a convenient alternative when you don’t want to use your phone. Comparable with iOS and Android. Requires 2.4GHz Wi-Fi. Dimensions (WDHP) 2.3″X1.2″X5.6″. Diagonal viewing angle: 120 degrees/ horizontal viewing angle 100 degrees. Emerson customer support is available to help you with any issues at 1-800-898-9020.

Never miss another visitor day or night with clear HD Video.

See, Hear and Talk to anyone at your door using your smartphone, tablet or PC

2 way talk, motion Activated alerts, night vision and water resistant

Includes indoor chime option to receive notifications when someone is at your door

Easy set up with wireless installation, just download app and connect. Customer service available for Support. Ios and Android compatible. Built in rechargeable battery