Emeril Lagasse Power Air Fryer Oven 360 | 2020 Model | Special Edition | 9-in-1 Multi Cooker | Free Emeril’s Recipe Book Included |Digital Display, Slick Design, Ultra Quiet, 12 Preset Programs | With Special 1 Year Warranty | As Seen On TV

Say goodbye to that deep fat fryer, Rotisserie machine, convection oven, and slow cookers – Introducing the all-in-one Power Air Fryer 360 – As Seen On TV! We all want to Eat better, healthier foods, but we don’t want to give up enjoying our favorites in the process! That’s why we developed the Emeril Lagasse power Air fryer 360 That lets you cook,

bake, roast & more delicious meals with all the right flavors right on your kitchen

counter-top—and without oils, fats, or grease. Designed to cook your food using a 360° whirlwind of super-heated air, This powerful

counter top oven replaces up to nine different kitchen cooking accessories including a convection oven,

toaster oven, and other appliances while reducing the number of calories in almost every meal! Each Emeril Lagasse power Air-fryer 360 includes a rotisserie spit, pizza rack, baking

pan, drip tray, and crisper tray to help you make a range of different foods.

Including roast and fried chicken, salmon, authentic kebabs, restaurant-style pizza,

roast beef, homemade cookies, cakes and pies, French fries, fresh vegetables,

candied bacon, beef jerky, Blooming onions, and almost any other amazing snack or meal you can think of.

Emerald 9-in-1 air fryer – replace your countertop convection oven! 5 all-over heating elements mimic a commercial-quality oven for perfect, even cooking. Most convection ovens only have 3. 12 pre-set cooking functions let you choose what you want to cook and how: custom toaster oven setting for up to 6 slices of bread, roast a whole turkey, bake desserts, air fry fried chicken, slow cooking up to 10 hours, roast vegetables, dehydrate jerky and fruit, bake crisp-crust pizza & more.

Better than ordinary convection ovens – 360° quick cook technology and five super powerful heating elements mean your meals cook evenly on all sides in a whirlwind of super-heated air for crispy, delicious flavors. No added fats, oils, or unhealthy grease required. Get chef-quality results in one compact, 1500-watt countertop oven – 40% faster than regular ovens.

Extra versatile – LCD digital display with 12 cooking functions: air fry, bake, rotisserie, dehydrate, toast, reheat, roast, broil, bagel, pizza, slow cook, and Warm/ reheat. Using an air fryer over a traditional deep fryer can help reduce the number of unhealthy CALORIES you consume by up to 70% while still letting you enjoy your favorite foods.

Rotisserie stand not included-stainless-steel construction – a sleek, state-of-the art appliance to complement your kitchen and surrounding accessories, This All-in-One air fryer, rotisserie, and Dehydrator oven provides long-lasting versatility and an XL 930 cubic inch capacity. Includes a crisper tray, rotisserie spit, pizza rack, baking pan, drip tray, and cook book with recipes written by Emeril himself!

Trusted Emeril Lagasse Quality – every multi-purpose hot air fryer we produce is backed by chef-quality design, construction, and support to ensure it lasts through every evening meal, holiday dinner, and quick bite of delicious fries!