Emeril Lagasse Air Fryer, Special Edition 2021, Extra Hot Air Fry, Cook, Crisp, Broil, Roast, Bake, High Gloss Finish, Black (5 QT)

Emeril Lagasse 5 QT Digital Air Fryer, the #1 best selling brand of air fryers in America; special edition air fryer uses hotter, faster air flow than ever before to create your favorite fried foods with the crispiest, piping hot golden-fried taste and texture & up to 70% fewer calories from fat vs. deep fryer oil

LED digital display panel with 8 one-touch presets – air fry / French fry, broil / fish, chicken, steak

1500-watt rapid air technology from Emeril Everyday provides up to 400° superheated hot air at rapid speed for hotter, crispier air frying results using less or no oil so you can keep enjoying your favorite fried meals without the guilt

5-qt nonstick fry basket with innovative air crisp vents provides optimal air flow for even crisping on all sides — fits 1 lb. French fries or onion rings or 13 chicken wings in just one cooking cycle

Crisper tray insert catches crumbs and drips, helping to keep the cooking chamber clean, additional accessories – 5 quart fry basket, Timer with Auto Shut Off, Air Fry Tray, and recipe book. Emeril Lagasse customer satisfaction brought to you by the Emeril Everyday kitchen appliance collection, simplifying everyday life with innovative solutions for the kitchen and home