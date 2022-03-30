“Veolia Water” company informs its customers and consumers that due to the elimination of the accident, this year Al. Manukyan, E. Kochar, Kajaznuni, Rostom, Tolstoy, Artisans, Kori, S. Vratsyan, Zavaryan, Physical Artists, Writers, Writers, Writers, Writers, Talyan, Aygestan 1-8 streets, Kristapor str. 20-130, Sayat Nova ave. 28-44, Vardanants str. 20-130, Nar-Dos str. 36-130, Tigran Mets ave. Water supply of numbers 23-31A. The company apologizes to consumers for the inconvenience caused ակալություն thanks in advance for understanding. Veolia Water CJSC

