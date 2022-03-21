“The operative headquarters of Syunik region has received about 172 calls since yesterday. The alarms refer to the information about the road, the Iranian citizens call for accommodation in Kapan. There are also many alarms from citizens in traffic jams ․ The passengers were left on the road all night. One citizen was taken to hospital, “Edgar Martirosyan, Secretary of the Syunik Regional Administration, told Aravot.am. It should be reminded that due to the unprecedented snowfall, severe storm, the Syunik governor Robert Ghukasyan decided to set up an operative headquarters in the regional administration on March 20 to solve the problems arising as a result of the emergency situation on the republican highway and other highways. Edgar Martirosyan.



With the support of 320 Iranian tourist headquarters, it was accommodated in hotels, guest houses and private houses in Kapan. The Secretary of the Staff of Syunik Marzpetaran does not rule out that a small part of the tourists was able to solve the problems on their own, as there has been a large flow of tourists to Syunik in the last two days. There was no vacancy in hotels and guesthouses in Kapan last night.

The heavy snowfall probably came as a surprise to the road companies of Syunik region. “I will not say that the companies do not work on the road, it just seems to me that the work should have been better organized. The amount of snow that fell during these two days has made the work of the companies quite difficult, ”says Edgar Martirosyan.

The municipalities also do not manage to clean the areas under their jurisdiction. In particular, the Kajaran municipality was supported by the “Azhdanak” company, whose equipment has been working intensively for two days, cleaning the Kapan-Kajaran interstate, as well as Kajaran streets.

Only one in Goris, Shahumyan Street, was cleaned. The rest of the city is difficult to pass.

By the way, Russian-speaking, English-speaking and Persian-speaking people can call the operative headquarters operating in Syunik Marzpetaran, operating around the clock at 077933955. Appropriate assistance is provided to all callers. According to the officials, the operative headquarters will operate until the roads are opened and the last Iranian tourist travels to Vayots Dzor region.

Armen DAVTYAN