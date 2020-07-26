Embiid misses Philadelphia scrimmage with calf tightness

“I believe we’re just getting out in front of stuff and being smart with it,” Brown stated.

Embiid has a substantial injury history, has actually never ever appeared in more than 64 video games in a routine season, and missed out on 21 of Philadelphia’s 65 video games this season prior to the season was closed down March 11 due to the fact that of the coronavirus pandemic.

Embiid is balancing 23.4 points and 11.8 rebounds this season. Philadelphia is 28-16 in video games with Embiid this season, 11-10 without him.

Al Horford was moving into Embiid’s area Sunday.

“It’s a chance, genuinely– not coach-speak, not political-speak, genuinely– to play Al more, to put him with some various groups,” Brown said. “I think if this had happened three or four games sort of into what we’re calling the regular season, there’s always frustration, selfish frustration and I know frustration at times for Joel.”

Embiid played 13 minutes in Philadelphia’s scrimmage opener versus Memphis, shooting 3 for 10 from the field and leaving the video game for excellent with about 4 minutes staying in the 2nd quarter.

“Just attempting to be clever with whatever and proceed,” Brown stated.

The 76 ers play their scrimmage ending versus Dallas on Tuesday and open seeding-game play– basically the reboot of the routine season– on Saturday versusIndiana Philadelphia and Indiana are connected with the fifth-best records in the Eastern Conference entering into the reboot, each at 39-26 this season.

Boston’s Kemba Walker and Phoenix’s Ricky Rubio both missed out on the very first skirmishes with their groups inside the NBA bubble recently.

They were back Sunday, going head-to-head in the Celtics-Sunsscrimmage Walker and Rubio were both in the beginning lineup for the contest.

Walker missed out on the very first scrimmage with left knee discomfort. Rubio was a late arrival at Disney and the Suns wished to get him a number of more practices prior to he saw any scrimmage action.

LIGHT DAY

Of the 22 groups at the NBA reboot, 9 took the day of rest– a minimum of from official practice, though that didn’t suggest gamers from those clubs could not shoot or exercise in little groups or by themselves.

There were 5 skirmishes, with Philadelphia-Oklahoma City, Phoenix-Boston, Indiana-Dallas, Portland-Toronto and Houston-Memphis on the day’s schedule.

Orlando, Sacramento and Brooklyn all were arranged for practice.

The other groups at Disney– the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Washington, Miami, Milwaukee, San Antonio, Utah, New Orleans and Denver– were down to take the day of rest.

All groups will play their 3rd and last scrimmage video game either Monday or Tuesday.