‘Embarrassed’ Gregg Popovich admits USA is ‘in trouble’ after George Floyd killing | NBA News

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich says the USA is “in trouble” and admits that he is “embarrassed as a white person” by the way in which George Floyd was killed on May 25.

Speaking in a video released by the Spurs on social media, an emotional Popovich took issue with those things of former police officer Derek Chauvin that led to the death of Floyd in Minneapolis.

“In a strange, counterintuitive sort of way, the best teaching moment of this recent tragedy, I think, was the look on the officer’s face,” Popovich said.

“It’s got to be us that speak truth to power, that call it out no matter the consequences. We have to not let anything go. Our country is in trouble and the basic reason is race.”#SpursVoices pic.twitter.com/uTyOIzGnTg — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) June 6, 2020

“For white visitors to see how nonchalant, how casual, just how everyday-going-about-his job, so much to ensure that he could just put his left hand in his pocket, wriggle his knee around slightly to teach this person some kind of a lesson – and that it absolutely was his right and his duty to complete it, in his mind’s eye.

“I don’t know. I think I’m just embarrassed as a white person to know that that can happen. To actually watch a lynching. We’ve all seen books, and you look in the books and you see black people hanging off of trees. And you are amazed. But we just saw it again. I never thought I’d see that, with my own eyes, in real time.”

















Popovich’s comments came amid worldwide protests in reaction to the death of Floyd.

Chauvin, who is white, was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter after pressing his knee on the neck of Floyd, who is African American, for significantly more than eight minutes.

On Wednesday, the murder charge against Chauvin was elevated to second-degree.

The other three officers in attendance were charged with aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter.

“It’s like the neighbourhood where you know there’s a dangerous corner, and you know that something’s going to happen someday, and nobody does anything,” Popovich said.

“And then a young kid gets killed and a stop sign goes up. Well, without getting too political, we’ve got a lot of stop signs that need to go up – quickly – because our country is in trouble. And the basic reason is race.”

Popovich, 71, has won five NBA titles with the Spurs and ranks third all-time with 1,272 regular-season victories.