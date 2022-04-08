Former MP, Rector of the CSTO EurAsEC Academy Mher Shahgeldyan, in a conversation with Aravot.am, analyzed the presidential elections to be held in France on Sunday and their impact on the Armenian-French relations.

The first round of the presidential elections in France will take place next Sunday, April 10. 12 candidates will run for the French presidency in the first round. A total of 65 people initially announced their desire to run in the elections, from which more than 500 signatures were selected. The current president of France Emanuel Macron is also involved in the race. Macron officially announced his candidacy for the presidency at the last moment, on the evening of March 3, on the eve of the end of the registration of candidates, in a message to the French. The other candidates for the presidency in France are Natalie Arton, a candidate from the Labor Party, Nicolas Dupont-Enyan, a member of the right-wing opposition France, Anne Hidalgo, the mayor of Paris, and Yannick, a member of the Europe-Ecology-Greens party. Jado, Jean Lassalle, leader of the left-wing Resistance party, Jean-Luc Pécres, Republican candidate, Jean-Luc Melanchthon, Republican candidate of the Leftist France movement; Putin, the leader of the far-right “National Union” (former “National Front”) Marie Le Pen and the candidate of the “Reconquista” movement Eric Zemour. The presidential elections in France will be held in two rounds, the second round is scheduled for April 24. By all accounts, Emanuel Macron and Marie Le Pen will compete in the second round.

Former MP, Rector of the CSTO EurAsEC Academy Mher Shahgeldyan told Aravot.am that the upcoming presidential elections in France are quite interesting and will be important in terms of the country’s domestic and foreign policy in the near future. They also have a number of features that our interlocutor draws attention to in order to understand the political situation of a country that is friendly to Armenia. “The palette is fairly evenly distributed. extreme left, left, centrifugal forces, right and extreme right. “Three of the candidates are considered to be far right, two to the right, one to the center, two to the left and four to the far left,” he said. According to the latest polls, which reflect the situation on April 7, the first three places also have a similar distribution. The current president, Emanuel Macron, has 26 percent of the vote, while Marie Le Pen, who represents the far right, has 22 percent, and Jean-Luc Melanchon, who represents the far left, has 16 percent. Our interlocutor also draws attention to the rating of the candidate who takes the second place in the extreme right, Eric Zeymur. he has 9% of the vote. The latter was in Armenia on a three-day visit at the end of last year, in mid-December. At the beginning of the campaign, he decided to be the first to come to Armenia, in his words, to support the first Christian country, which is still being attacked by its neighbors, Azerbaijan and Turkey. Eric Zeymur has recently entered the political arena.

“In other words, we see the following very interesting picture: the three main candidates represent the center, the extreme right and the extreme left fields. By all accounts, Le Pen with 22 percent of the vote and Macron with 26 percent went to the second round. According to the current picture, it can be predicted that Le Pen will get about 48% of the vote in the second round, and Macron – about 52%. As a result, French society can simply divide, and this shows that in French society, ordinary people, on the one hand, are divided into left-right, but the center continues to win, represented by Macron, who also works dynamically. The picture was similar in the previous elections. On the other hand, the percentage of the right-wing, far-right, nationalist population is stable and growing, which is quite an interesting process and allows us to predict what approaches will be in the future in France, where immigration is quite high. This is also very interesting for us, because the French-Armenian community is quite representative and well represented in the life of that country. “Armenian communities in France have great influences and close ties with the state and the political elite,” Mher Shahgeldyan said.

The next interesting circumstance, according to our interlocutor, is that some of the parties supporting the candidates running in the elections are quite young, newly formed in 2016, 2017, 2020, even in 2022, except for a few classic parties, most of which have been renamed and have been transformed. “This shows the variability that exists in the French political arena.”

To the question, what will this transformation of the French political field give to the local Armenian community or Armenia-France relations? Emanuel Macron has also spoken many times on issues related to Armenia and Artsakh. “Traditionally, the French political field, with all its palette, has always highly valued relations with Armenia. However, the approaches are broader here, as France traditionally maintains close relations and tries to show its support to the Christian churches of the East. Puppets in Lebanon, Copts in Egypt, and so on. “There are many French deputies who, regardless of their political approaches, pay great attention to these issues, always keeping the problems of Armenia in the center of their statements.”

The next important issue related to Armenia, according to our interlocutor, is that France continues to be a member of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs. “Although the Minsk Group sounds a bit harsh, it could not fulfill its mission. Diplomacy was consistently pushed back by Azerbaijan and Turkey, pushing for a military solution. I have said before that if there is military action, then diplomacy, as a mechanism for resolving international or national conflicts and processes of self-determination and independence, will completely fall behind. Today it became a reality and one of the most important processes here, of course, was the obvious defeat of diplomacy in the Artsakh issue. “Unfortunately, the international community did not perceive and understand how much a blow is being dealt to the world diplomatic system.”

Returning to the elections in France and the positions of the candidates on foreign policy issues, in particular, on Turkey, Mher Shahgeldyan states that there is a rather harsh criticism of Turkey’s actions by almost all political forces. “The Franco-Turkish clashes in the Mediterranean Sea, to a certain extent, put France, not to say pro-Armenian, in the field of more attention to Armenia. “Although the relationship between Erdogan and Macron is very tense, then they try to reach an agreement on some points, but there is tension and this can not but affect it.”

The next important episode concerns relations with Russia in the context of the conflict with Ukraine. “France, in particular President Macron, today is trying to normalize relations with Russia in the context of the events in Ukraine, and regularly holds talks and telephone conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin. This is interesting and very important for us. This position of the French-Armenians also stems from the fact that France, since the time of Charles de Gaulle, has traditionally aspired and is trying to pursue an independent foreign policy. To this end, during de Gaulle’s rule, France withdrew from NATO and then declared its defense with all its might. This did not shock, of course, especially the United States. Today, Macron is striving for European independence, the creation of a European Armed Forces, European military and political independence. This is also recorded in Russia. In particular, Sergei Lavrov said that France is the only country that pursues a more independent policy, of course, in the context of Western allied relations. “Taking into account Armenia’s foreign policy orientation, our military alliance with Russia, this is quite interesting for us,” says Mher Shahgeldyan.

In the foreign policy positions of the French presidential candidates, Mher Shahgeldyan singled out another interesting aspect. “Many people have 2-3 points, which stand out. Problem number one: strengthening the Armed Forces in France. Macron announces an increase in military spending of about 10 billion euros in the coming years. The other candidates, including Le Pen, Melanchon, state that it is necessary to increase the military budget, it is necessary to build a second aircraft carrier. Today, France has one aircraft carrier, and this is one of the most important mechanisms for the projection of force. “Six of the candidates are proposing to leave NATO.” Our interlocutor also recalls Macron’s statement about the NATO paralysis, which was also aimed at criticizing Turkish President Erdogan and his policies. Some of the candidates state that Ukraine should have a neutral status, which, of course, is not directly related to Armenia, but all this reflects the existing thoughts.

Referring to the recent polls, Mher Shahgeldyan says that the differences in the votes received by the candidates who made it to the second round will not be big and it will be important here who will support whom. “In other words, will the votes of Zeymur, which are, in fact, quite large today, go to Le Pen to strengthen him? Will the votes of the left go to Melanchon?” But in general, in France today there is such a situation: the center – Macro, the far left – Melanchon and the far right – Le Pen. In any case, there is a positive attitude towards Armenia in France. “We just need to work well in the diplomatic arena so that France can stand firm in its international interests against Armenian interests, particularly in its criticism of Azerbaijan as a result of the 2020 hostilities.”

Nelli GRIGORYAN