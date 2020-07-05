‘Email from dad after his death made my birthday’

Image copyright

Natasha Salman with her "baba" Salman Waheed





Natasha Salman’s dad died in April and she was preparing for her first birthday without him when a look into an old email inbox generated a thousand people sharing their stories of loss and compassion.

Salman Waheed died on 24 April after living for five years with motor neurone disease or ALS, a progressive neurological infection that affects the brain and nerves.

Natasha says she hoped her father would “visit” her in a dream in the run-up to her birthday in June and was disappointed when this did not happen.

The wedding day came and the 22-year-old medical student, feeling bored, decided to always check an old overflowing email account.

In her inbox, between your spam emails from various shops, was a note from her father which she almost deleted until she saw the phrase “baba” – a Persian term for dad.

It read: “Happy birthday Dr Natasha, baba loves you, always.”

“He’d sent the email to an old email address and not my university one,” says Natasha.

Salman set the email reminder up in July 2017, two years after he was diagnosed with ALS. “He was probably thinking about his life expectancy when he did it,” she explains.

“The email made me so happy. I got my sisters to check their accounts and they’ve been getting them too. My friends told me that my dad’s email was amazing and so I put it on Twitter and the reaction to the tweet has been insane.”

Natasha Salman

Natasha’s tweet and the tale of her “perfect baba” has up to now been liked more than 373,000 times and had 1,100 comments with people sharing their own stories of grief and comfort.

Mikayla Dannielle was one of the numerous to respond. She said: “I feel you. Last month was my birthday and I lost my dad last September. On my birthday he’s the initial one who would kiss me and always said, ‘Work hard and become strong, girl’.

“I still miss him so much. I know it’ll pass. I simply feel sorry he won’t be there when I get married or see my children. #virtualhugs for you personally.”

In a reaction to messages like these, Natasha opened her DMs and started offering advice and support to those who said they had lost close family relations.

‘Heart-warming stories’

She said: “I wanted to answer people who had lost their dads straight away because I thought they could get lost in the comments.

“Hearing people’s stories has really helped me. My friends are the most useful but I cannot talk to them because they have no idea what I’m going through. People have messaged to say they will have just had their first Father’s Day without their dad and I could say, ‘Me too’.

“Some say the hurt gets better with time, the others think it generally does not and you figure out how to live with it. There have been individuals who have told me their dad hasn’t died but they’ve lost touch together.

“I’ve said that even though you don’t have an excellent relationship, that he still loves you and so they tell me they’re going to do the repair.

“It’s been heart-warming hearing all the stories.”

From left to right: Natasha, sister Nayha, baba Salman, mum Sadia and sister Soha





The way Salman’s email has resonated with so many people highlights the kinds of tangible reminders people usually crave after the death of some body close, including emails, texts and voicemail messages.

“The death of someone doesn’t mean that a relationship ends, it changes,” says Jill Frampton, a grief recovery specialist in Staffordshire, UK.

“We as human beings can need those physical connections – seeing, hearing or smelling the one who has gone might help people feel safe and a sense of belonging.

“It can remind us that the person we’ve lost remains very much element of us as a living person.”

Andrea Chatten, an emotional and behavioural psychologist from Sheffield, says we do these things to “keep the love alive” after a member of family has died.

“It’s called continuing bonds. When some body dies, despite the fact that they might perhaps not be there physically, actions like this are about keeping that experience of them.”

‘Three princesses’

Natasha and her sisters Nayha and Soha maintained their dad after school and university as his disease progressed, first to his arms and hands and later to his neck and legs.

“After medical school the first thing we’d do is take our shoes off, run upstairs and he’d ask about our day and would really be interested in what we’d learned,” says Natasha.

“I used to show him anatomy and attempt to give him a headache as bull crap. If I was massaging his leg I would name all the muscles as I went.”

Natasha says one of her dad’s hobbies was to “film everything” and she’s taken to watching his old videos. She says they remind her of her baba’s voice before his speech became affected by the condition.

Salman enjoyed family time and was always laughing and joking





“ALS is the worst illness because you lose everything you loved to do,” explains Natasha.

“But that he never let’s get sad. Even whenever we were looking after him that he made us feel like we were three princesses. He would make us laugh and it did not feel like we were looking after some body it just felt like we had plenty of family time, especially throughout lockdown.

“My friends did not understand why I didn’t mind looking after him and I told them that should you loved your dad in so far as i loved mine, you would understand just why it was not a chore. He was always smiling and laughing and I’m so glad he was like that because that meant we weren’t so sad.”