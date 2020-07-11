Elvis Presley’s co-star Irene Tsu recalls befriending the King on set: ‘He was very generous and caring’

The now-75-year-old shared the screen with Elvis Presley in 1966’s “Paradise, Hawaiian Style,” an event she will always remember.

“It was the very first day on set and I was so nervous,” Tsu told Fox News. “Everyone was having lunch and I really didn’t feel like eating because I was that nervous. So I decided to go take a nap and if I was needed on set, they would call me. I went to my trailer and the air conditioner wasn’t working. I was just hysterical — really hysterical. I thought, ‘Oh no, this isn’t happening.’ You could only imagine how hot it was. And there was no one around because everyone was having lunch.”

FRANK SINATRA’S EX-GIRLFRIEND IRENE TSU RECALLS THEIR ROMANCE DESPITE AGE GAP: ‘YOU JUST BECAME CAPTIVATED’

“I started walking around and I suddenly found this big hut,” Tsu continued. “I thought, ‘There must be an air conditioner there.’ All of a sudden, there was a hand stopping me. I immediately apologize without even looking up. And I was told, ‘That’s Elvis’ dressing room. You can’t just go in. I’m going to have to ask if you’re allowed.’”

At that moment, Tsu didn’t see Presley, but she was given the green light to hold out in his room. Upon entering, she instantly felt the relief of a running air conditioner and collapsed on a nearby couch.

Tsu said the man who initially stopped her suddenly rushed in.

“Elvis had told him I could stay for as long as I liked and not to worry about it,” Tsu said. “So I fell asleep.”

KEITH COOGAN TALKS GROWING UP WITH JACKIE COOGAN, ESCAPING HOLLYWOOD’S DAUGHTER OR SON STAR CURSE

‘FULL METAL JACKET’ STAR MATTHEW MODINE EXPLAINS WHY HE REJECTED ‘TOP GUN,’ ‘BACK TO THE FUTURE’

Tsu claimed that whenever she opened her eyes after a restful sleep, she saw Presley’s face closely staring straight back at her.

“He was putting a cold compress on my face,” Tsui recalled. “He thought I must have passed out or something.”

The starlet admitted she was stunned.

“He was absolutely beautiful,” she said. “I mean, people with great voices are attractive to me, but this was something else. I didn’t even know what to say because I was so shocked. And then he went, ‘Don’t worry about it. I just want you to feel good. Are you hungry? Do you want something to eat? Are you thirsty?’ I couldn’t even talk!”

“I was overwhelmed by everything I was experiencing,” she continued. “He smelled like baby powder and milk. But he just kept insisting if I needed or wanted anything.”

After Presley left, Tsu eventually got up and stepped, outside where she saw Presley surrounded by his entourage.

’70S ROCK PIONEER SUZI QUATRO SAYS SHE WAS NEVER TEMPTED BY FAME: ‘YOU EITHER GO MAD OR WIND UP DEAD’

ROD SERLING OF ‘THE TWILIGHT ZONE’ WASN’T ‘THIS DARK, TORTURED SOUL’ AFTER WORLD WAR II, SAYS HIS DAUGHTER

“The Colonel [Presley’s manager] was there and that he just gave me bad vibes instantly,” she said. “He was not a kind man.”

Tsu claimed she and Presley quickly became friends on set. At the time, the singer was fascinated by fighting styles and that he learned that Tsu knew Bruce Lee. But there was still another reason they bonded easily.

“He was a Southern Baptist and my family was very Christian,” Tsu said. “So we connected from that alone. He was very spiritual.”

Tsu stressed they were never lovers. And while they truly became pals, their friendship would ultimately be brief.

“I remember the last time we spoke, we were hanging out in his trailer,” she said. “He just looked at me and said, ‘Keep that light burning baby.’ And that was it. I guess he lost his light. Couldn’t find his way home, you know? I truly feel he just worked himself to death. It was very tragic.”

JAMES GARNER’S DAUGHTER SAYS ‘THE ROCKFORD FILES’ STAR ‘HAD A VERY DIFFERENT MINDSET’ ABOUT HOLLYWOOD

JACK BENNY’S DAUGHTER RECALLS GROWING UP WITH THE FAMOUS COMEDIAN: ‘HE LOVED BEING FAMOUS’

Presley passed away in 1977 at age 42. Doctors said he died from a coronary attack that was likely brought on by his dependence on prescription barbiturates.

Tsu has kept busy over the years appearing in film and television, in addition to pursuing art and design. Tsu said she still remembers her time with Presley fondly.

“He was filled with so much light,” she said. “He was very generous and caring. He was always surrounded by people wherever he went. But if you just sat down with him, he was simply a good friend.”