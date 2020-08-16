Elvis Fans Flock to Graceland with Masks, Honor 43rd Death Anniversary

Elvis Presley survives on in the hearts of adoring fans who made certain to pay their aspects on his 43rd death anniversary … even if it suggested using masks and having to expanded.

A candlelight vigil was held for The King Saturday night at his Graceland estate in Memphis, Tennessee– which numerous individuals gathered to come sundown simply to get a look of the guy’s gravesite and leave flowers, notes and pictures of their idol. It was among the last occasions for Elvis Week around there– however this year, preventative measures remained in location.

The vigil was a ticketed occasion of sorts– just 720 individuals were admitted to the premises for an up-close view, and the folks running the location just let celebrations in who used face coverings and took a trip in groups of 6 or less. Also, everybody had to drip in gradually for appropriate distancing … so it was definitely less jam-packed than events like this in the past.