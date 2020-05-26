Elton John ‘Moved to Tears’ by Wrongly Imprisoned Man’s ‘AGT’ Performance

Archie Williams has a second probability at life after spending almost four a long time locked up for a criminal offense he did not commit … and Elton John‘s right here for it.

Archie’s already the fan favourite for the brand new season of “America’s Got Talent,” not solely due to his easy and soulful singing voice, however due to his unbelievable backstory that has everybody pulling for him … together with Sir Elton.

‘AGT’ launched Archie’s section — together with his efficiency of John’s 1974 hit, “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me” — to hype up the return of the expertise competitors Tuesday night time … and Elton stated he was “moved to tears” by it.

He added … “The courage and forgiveness shown by him is truly inspiring. The same spirit that the world found so inspiring with Nelson Mandela.”

Here’s Williams’s story — when he was 22, he was accused of raping and stabbing a white lady in Baton Rouge. Despite being house asleep on the time of the assault — and having no connection to the crime scene — the girl repeatedly ID’d him as her rapist.

Archie was convicted in 1983 for tried homicide, aggravated rape and aggravated housebreaking and sentenced to life in jail with out parole.

Thankfully, the Innocence Project took up his case within the ’90s, and after years of engaged on it … Archie was lastly exonerated by DNA proof in early 2019. He spent almost 37 years in a Louisiana jail earlier than the fees had been dropped and he was freed.