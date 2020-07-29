Elton John, Lionel Richie, Mick Jagger, dozens more musicians unite to implore politicians to stop using their songs

“This is the only way to effectively protect your candidates from legal risk, unnecessary public controversy, and the moral quagmire that comes from falsely claiming or implying an artist’s support or distorting an artists’ expression in such a high stakes public way,” the letter reads.
‘ PALS’ WOMEN REUNITE TO MOTIVATE FANS TO VOTE IN THE 2020 GOVERNMENTAL ELECTION
The letter continues: “Being dragged unwillingly into politics in this way can compromise an artist’s personal values while disappointing and alienating fans – with great moral and economic cost. For artists that do choose to engage politically in campaigns or other contexts, this kind of unauthorized public use confuses their message and undermines their effectiveness. Music tells powerful stories and drives emotional connection and engagement – that’s why campaigns use it, after all! But doing so without permission siphons away that value.”
The Artist Rights Alliance goes on to note that in addition to clear legal concerns that originate from an artist having to speak out about incorrect usage of their product, it can typically puzzle the voting public and misshape the project procedure.
“It should be anathema to any honest candidate to play off this kind of uncertainty or falsely leave the impression of an artist’s or songwriter’s support.”
Other artists who connected their name to the letter consist of Green Day, Elivs Costello, John Mellencamp, Lorde, Sia, Sheryl Crow, R.E.M. and CyndiLauper Mick Jagger and Steven Tyler included their names individually from their particular bands too.
KRISTIN CHENOWETH SINGS JOE BIDEN A PARODY TUNE PROMISING TO MAKE HIM ‘POPULAR’ PRIOR TO THE 2020 ELECTION
“It (sic) an issue that has come up in previous election cycles,” Ted Kalo, the executive director of the Artists Rights Alliance, informedVariety “But has happened with much greater frequency in this cycle, and that caught our attention. At a time when Americans are joining together to stand up for their rights and demand more of politicians and big institutions, the energy to just not take it anymore was overwhelming. Rather than only taking this on piecemeal, we felt it was time to confront this problem in numbers with a simple request: Ask and receive permission first.”
Earlier this month, Neil Young penned an open letter to Donald Trump after the president’s usage of among his songs at a Fourth of July occasion in SouthDakota Young, nevertheless, is not one of the artists who signed the letter.
CLICK ON THIS LINK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
The total list of artists who signed the letter is listed below:
Aerosmith
Alanis Morissette
Amanda Shires
Ancient Future
Andrew McMahon
Artist Rights Alliance
B-52 s
Beth Nielsen Chapman
Blondie
Butch Walker
CAKE
Callie Khouri
Courtney Love
Cyndi Lauper
Dan Navarro
Daniel Martin Moore
Duke Fakir
Elizabeth Cook
Elton John
Elvis Costello
Erin McKeown
Fall Out Boy
Grant-Lee Phillips
Green Day
Gretchen Peters
Ivan Barias
Jason Isbell
Jewel
Joe Perry
John McCrea
John Mellencamp
Keith Richards
Kurt Cobain estate
Lera Lynn
Lionel Richie
Linkin Park
Lorde
Lykke Li
Maggie Vail
Mary Gauthier
Matt Nathanson
Matthew Montfort
Michelle Branch
Mick Jagger
Okkervil River
Pearl Jam
Panic! At The Disco
Patrick Carney
R.E.M.
Regina Spektor
Rosanne Cash
Sheryl Crow
Sia
Steven Tyler
T Bone Burnett
Tift Merritt
Thomas Manzi
Train