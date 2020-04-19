Elton John gives rousing performance of ‘I’m Still Standing’ for One World concert

Sir Elton John placed on a rousing performance of his hit tune, “I’m Still Standing”, as component of the One World: Together at Home concert.

Performing on a grand piano in his back yard, the famous musician showed up on exceptional type as he commemorated the medical care employees on the frontline in the fight versus coronavirus.

John, that was presented by his close friends David and also Victoria Beckham, was one of a number of significant pop celebrities that participated in the concert, which was arranged as a “thank you” to everybody assisting to defeat Covid-19





Other musicians to participate consist of Sir Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift, Niall Horan, Luis Fonsi, Maluma, Lady Gaga, Annie Lennox and also her child, Lola.

Lady Gaga, that assisted to arrange the occasion together with charity Global Citizen and also the World Health Organisation, uploaded a video clip of herself dancing to Elton John’s performance on her Instagram tale.

Earlier on in the concert, she sang a relocating performance of the tune “Smile”.

One World: Together at Home consisted of organizing tasks by late-night program titans Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon and also Stephen Colbert.

Actors consisting of Pierce Brosnan, Amy Poehler and also Samuel L Jackson released individual messages of many thanks to medical care employees, along with everybody practicing social distancing and also federal government guidelines to remain at residence.

See all the highlights from the One World concert here.