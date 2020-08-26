Elsa Pataky says relationship with husband Chris Hemsworth has ‘ups and downs’: ‘We still keep working’ at it

The 44-year-old continued: “No method. It’s been ups and downs, and westill keep working at the relationship I believe a relationship is continuous work. It’s challenging.”

CHRIS HEMSWORTH TEASES HULK HOGAN TRANSFORMATION, SAYS PREPARING WILL BE ‘INSANELY PHYSICAL’

For the “The Fate of the Furious” starlet, she concentrates on “always” attempting “to see the positives of things” in their marital relationship.

According to People magazine, Pataky and the Marvel star very first satisfied in 2010 and wed thatDecember They have actually considering that invited 3 kids, child India, 8, and 6-year-old twin boys Sasha and Tristan.

CHRIS HEMSWORTH ON HOW LEAVING HIS FAMILY FOR WORK ‘GOT HARDER AND HARDER’: ‘YOU DON’T THINK THE KIDS NOTICE’

Pataky likewise discussed her and her star spouse’s shared enthusiasm to workout.

“[Chris and I] love to do sports, eat healthy and move our bodies,” she told the outlet. Not to mention the couple also makes sure their kids live a really active way of life

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“We have actually got the kids into browsing,” Pataky shared. “Any hobbies to get them outside, and not on social media and computers. My daughter has been horseriding with me since she was two-and-a-half.”