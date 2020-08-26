Elsa Pataky Says Her Marriage With Chris Hemsworth Is ‘Not Easy’! Here’s Why…

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth don’t just work hard on their bodies — they work hard at their relationship, too!

The 44-year-old Spanish actress opened up about her less-than-perfect marriage to the Avengers: Endgame star in a new interview for Australia’s Body & Soul, revealing that they have had rough patches just like everyone else.

She told the glossy:

“It’s funny that people think of us as a perfect couple. No way. It’s been ups and downs, and we still keep working at the relationship. I think a relationship is constant work. It’s not easy.”

We love how she can admit it’s not all sunshine and outdoorsy selfies IRL!

While there is room for improvement in their marriage, however, Pataky said she operates with a glass half full mentality, adding:

“I always try to see the positives of things.”

She also always tries to be on the move. She explained:

“[Chris and I] love to do sports, eat healthy and move our bodies. We’ve got the kids into surfing. Any hobbies to get them outside, and not on social media and computers. My daughter has been horse riding with me since she was two-and-a-half.”

We believe it!

