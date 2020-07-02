Elon sells four of his Los Angeles mansions to high-powered real estate developer with an asking price of $62.5million after vowing to sell all of his material possessions – Armenian News

Elon Musk provides signed the letter of intent to sell one more four of his multi-million dollar California properties.

According to the Daily Mail, the four Los Angeles homes had been listed on Zillow as a mixed multi-property list with an asking price of $62.5million.

This will come several weeks after he place two Bel Air residences on the market with regard to $39.5million and one more home inside Hillsborough, California, for $35million following a Twitter rant in which he vowed to sell away from his material possessions.

In a string of twitter posts on May 1, typically the Tesla originator, who based to Forbes is worth greater than $38billion, declared that he expects to sell ‘almost all physical possessions’.

‘Will own simply no house,’ Musk had written.

Just days afterwards May four, it was says the billionaire had detailed two Bel Air attributes on Zillow.

DailyMail.com provides learned the newest properties to go are actually snapped up by simply Arya Chalon, LLC, a fresh entity directed by legendary mega-mansion developer and artist Ardie Tavangarian for an undisclosed quantity.