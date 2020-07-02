Elon sells four of his Los Angeles mansions to high-powered real estate developer with an asking price of $62.5million after vowing to sell all of his material possessions – Armenian News

Elon Musk provides signed the letter of intent to sell one more four of his multi-million dollar California properties.

According to the Daily Mail, the four Los Angeles homes had been listed on Zillow as a mixed multi-property list with an asking price of $62.5million.

This will come several weeks after he place two Bel Air residences on the market with regard to $39.5million and one more home inside Hillsborough, California, for $35million following a Twitter rant in which he vowed to sell away from his material possessions.

In a string of twitter posts on May 1, typically the Tesla originator, who based to Forbes is worth greater than $38billion, declared that he expects to sell ‘almost all physical possessions’.

‘Will own simply no house,’ Musk had written.

Just days afterwards May four, it was says the billionaire had detailed two Bel Air attributes on Zillow.

DailyMail.com provides learned the newest properties to go are actually snapped up by simply Arya Chalon, LLC, a fresh entity directed by legendary mega-mansion developer and artist Ardie Tavangarian for an undisclosed quantity. 

Four of the Los Angeles homes were listed on Zillow as a multi-property listing with an asking price of $62.5million. This home sits on Somera Road in Los AngelesThe homes are described on Zillow as being 'a project for the big thinker, designed to showcase one of the best views in Los Angeles - from the city to the ocean and beyond'. This home is also located on Somera Road in Los AngelesThis is one of Musk's many homes. This mansion sits on Chalon Road in Los AngelesZillow also noted that 'due to listing limitations, additional specs on each individual home, as well as insight on the project as a whole, will be made available upon request by qualified buyers'. This home was purchased by Musk last year. Musk paid $6.4million for this residence which is located on Somera RoadThe fifth home, which is located in Hillsborough, California, has been listed for $35million. Musk purchased the Hillsborough home in June 2017 for $23.3million. The 16,000sqft mansion sits on 47.4 acres of land and features 10 bedrooms and 10 bathsJust days later on May 4, it was revealed that the billionaire had listed two Bel Air properties on Zillow. This property was listed for $30M. It was purchased by Musk in 2012 for $17millionAccording to the Zillow listing, the home also has a pool (pictured)One of the mansion's features is a tennis court (pictured), according to the listingThe mansion also features a gym, wine cellar, fruit orchard and a five-car garageIn November 2013, Musk purchased the three-quarter-acre Bel Air home for $6.75million. Musk has since turned the property into a private school



