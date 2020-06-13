Elon Musk’s tunnel project hit a milestone. But the future is unclear.

He created the Boring Company to pursue his transit vision. One of his projects, which features two one-mile-long tunnels in Las Vegas, was completed last month. When it opens for business in January 2021, little of the original vision will have materialized. Passengers will enter a Tesla—piloted by another human, rather than ferried by autonomous sleds—and be driven at a top speed of 35 miles per hour, in accordance with Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority CEO Steve Hill.
The system will count on Tesla Model 3s and Xs. A tram built on a Model 3 chassis that carries 12-16 passengers could be introduced later, according to Hill. He expects the vehicles will in the course of time drive autonomously, once they are proven to be safe. Hill said he had not been sure just how long that would just take.
The Boring Company and a representative for Musk did not react to CNN Business requests for comment.
The recently-finished tunnels may in the course of time be expanded throughout greater Las Vegas, providing trips between casinos, resorts, residential neighborhoods, a sport stadium and the airport. Two resorts, Wynn Las Vegas and Resorts World Las Vegas, submitted expansion plans this month to municipality for approval. Both are situated about a mile from the Convention Center.
Construction could begin later this season, pending approval. Fares will soon be affordable, in accordance with a spokeswoman for Resorts World Las Vegas, which is scheduled to open in summer 2021. No further information about the proposed expansion have already been released.
Hill said that tickets would cost from $3 to $5, making them more costly than a bus ticket. Single bus trips could be $3 or less in Las Vegas, and a monthly bus pass could be had for $65.
The Boring Company has released a map of how the Loop could be extended further, with 27 more stops in Las Vegas, and an extension to Los Angeles. That proposal has yet to leave the drawing board, however. So far it just appears to be a proposal without sign-on from Las Vegas.
A McCarran International Airport spokesman said nothing formal is in the works for any new airport connections to the Strip or convention centers. Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman declined to comment for this story.
While the reality now doesn’t surpass Musk’s initial vision, Las Vegas leaders are stoked up about a potential expansion, that they see as a cost-effective way to improve local transportation.
“We’ve looked at subway systems, we’ve looked at monorails, we’ve looked at light rail,” Hill said. “It’s not because we haven’t thought of anything. It’s either we don’t have room for that or we can’t afford that.”
A monorail, for example, can cost $100 million a mile, he said. The Boring Company hasn’t requested public funding, and thinks it could dramatically reduce the costs of tunneling.
Meanwhile, besides Las Vegas, a few of the Boring Company’s other Loop projects have slowly moved forward. If completed, they would operate at lower speeds, with a cap of 155 mph.
One example, its project between DC and Baltimore is under environmental review, in accordance with a Federal Highway Administration spokesman. A federal government web site that tracks the permitting of infrastructure projects has described the review to be completed by the end of 2019. The spokesman declined to state why the review seems to be delayed.
If the Boring Company is cleared to go ahead with the DC to New York Hyperloop project, the project’s curvy route south of Baltimore will make it technically unrealistic to maintain the high speeds Musk projected, according to Christian Claudel, a transportation engineering professor at the University of Texas-Austin who has advised students on a Hyperloop project. Given how sharp the curves come in a map of the project, the G forces would be too intense for even fighter pilots, that he said.
But in Vegas, interest remains high to see what the Boring Company can pull off, if it expands.
“From my sense, it’s just a matter of time,” said Jeremy Aguero, a spokesman for the Las Vegas Stadium Authority Board. “The world of possibilities is significant for Southern Nevada and probably beyond.”