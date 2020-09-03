Elon Musk’s space Internet service Starlink officially reveals download speeds

Our objective to assist you browse the brand-new typical is sustained by customers. To delight in limitless access to our journalism, subscribe today

Elon Musk’s SpaceX offered the very first sign of simply how quick Starlink, its upcoming satellite-based Internet service, will be– and the speeds shocked some experts.

After introducing 60 more satellites on Thursday as part of the Starlink service, SpaceX tweeted that its Internet tests have actually reached speeds of more than 100 Megabits per second. Delays in getting downloads, or latency, were likewise “super low,” SpaceX stated.

That’s plenty quick enough to stream Netflix in 4K resolution or download a whole film in less than 10 minutes. It’s likewise in the ballpark of the average wired home Internet connection speed of 128 Mbps.

SpaceX hasn’t stated just how much the Starlink service will cost yet or exactly when it will be offered. It has actually now released nearly 700 satellites of a prepared constellation of thousands and stated service might start in parts of North America by the end of the year. The independently held start-up raised nearly $2 billion of support last month and is valued at $46 billion.

In addition to SpaceX, a number of other business are completing in a 21st century space race to provide broadband Internet speeds from satellites. Amazon’s Project …

Read The Full Article