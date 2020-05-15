Elon Musk’s battle to reopen Tesla’s Fremont plant may shape his legacy

Elon Musk intends to make himself immortal by inserting himself into historical past books as greatest he can: electrical automobiles will do, however so will a personal mission to Mars. At occasions, it appears that he’s the final subscriber to the “Great Man” theory of history.

Well, none of us have management over our personal obituaries

The drawback is that historical past tends to be written by the survivors — a heel flip late in life, as an illustration, will obliterate any modern admiration. In Los Angeles, that is most clearly borne out by William Mullholland. Mulholland — an obsessed engineer whose dream was to provide Los Angeles with sufficient water for generations of development — carried out an examination on the St. Francis Dam hours earlier than it collapsed, killing a whole bunch in one of many worst disasters in California’s historical past. Brilliant and witty as Mullholland was, he’s now known primarily for that catastrophe and his abysmal habits within the Owens Valley water conflict, which impressed the movie Chinatown.

Well, none of us have management over our personal obituaries, assuming we’re fortunate sufficient to get an obituary in any respect. But it’s definitely curious to see a person with such an apparent curiosity in his legacy make strikes that may destroy it. This brings us to the reopening of the Tesla Fremont plant in obvious violation of an Alameda County well being order prohibiting the manufacturing facility from working.

Last week, California Governor Gavin Newsom introduced that some manufacturing within the state can be allowed to resume on May 8; however if the state and the county disagree, the more restrictive order is the one which issues. And though some counties may go slower than the state in reopening enterprise, nobody may go sooner, according to Sonia Angell, the pinnacle of the state’s division of public well being.

The fast motion started with tweets: Musk railed towards the Alameda County order to proceed sheltering in place and threatened to depart California. He additionally filed go well with towards Alameda County. Tesla started making automobiles once more at its Fremont, California manufacturing facility final weekend, The Verge’s Sean O’Kane reported. Workers who had been positioned on furlough had been known as again. On Monday, Musk tweeted affirmation of that reporting and stated, “If anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me.” Shortly after that, Nevada Gigafactory staff acquired an electronic mail calling them again to work as nicely, O’Kane reported.

California ought to let Tesla & @elonmusk open the plant, NOW. It may be completed Fast & Safely! — Donald J. Trump (@actualDonaldTrump) May 12, 2020

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump tweeted his support for Musk: “California should let Tesla & @elonmusk open the plant, NOW. It can be done Fast & Safely!” Later that night, Alameda County announced it had acquired Tesla’s security plan for Fremont and that “Tesla can begin to augment their minimum business operations this week in preparation for possible reopening as soon as next week.” On Wednesday, an inside electronic mail despatched from Tesla stated that the corporate is ramping up its manufacturing this week to get to full capability, Bloomberg News reported.

Fremont is situated in one of many six counties that make up the San Francisco Bay Area, which was the first in the country to challenge shelter-in-place orders and shut non-essential companies — a transfer that Musk resisted on the time, inflicting a county well being official to comment Musk had created a public well being danger. But the Bay Area’s fast motion — along with a little bit of luck — ensured that the cities in it had been spared the complete horror of the outbreak, no less than to this point. Though the primary community-transmission circumstances had been detected right here, solely about 350 deaths from COVID-19 had been confirmed as of the start of May; University of California San Francisco epidemiologist George Rutherford estimated that the Bay Area’s motion had saved more than 1,000 lives.

“California has been progressive and forward-thinking in how they’ve handled COVID-19, and that shows in their numbers,” John Brownstein, who leads the Computational Epidemiology Lab at Boston Children’s Hospital, tells The Verge.

Meanwhile, elsewhere in the country, major outbreaks have occurred at meat packing plants. One report from a Chinese restaurant confirmed {that a} single particular person’s respiration contaminated 10 individuals from three households, two of which had been sitting at separate tables, over the course of an hour and a half. Another report, of an outbreak in a South Korean call center, confirmed that one contaminated worker within the name heart resulted in 94 circumstances — although how a lot of that’s attributable to touching shared objects and the way a lot was airflow stays unknown. A choir rehearsal with a single sick particular person resulted in 45 cases. At one Staten Island Amazon warehouse, there have been no less than 35 circumstances; throughout 125 Amazon warehouse amenities, staff have recorded at least 606 cases. At least one Amazon warehouse employee has died of COVID-19.

There are nonetheless issues we don’t find out about how the virus spreads, however we do have some clues from these reviews: closed environments the place individuals spend loads of time in proximity appear to be dangers, says Brownstein, who can be a professor at Harvard Medical School. Brownstein thinks there are methods to mitigate danger from these environments, however these selections will fluctuate by location and needs to be made by native and state governments.

“The biggest thing that offended me about what’s being proposed here is the civil disobedience aspect,” says Mark Cullen, director of the Center for Population Health Sciences at Stanford, in an interview. “Any time you take what turns out to be brilliant planning on the part of our six counties — and to snub the value of that very publicly, make this ‘fuck you’ libertarian statement, and say ‘if you don’t do what I want, I’ll move to another state’ — highlights what’s wrong with public health thinking and policy. It’s outrageous.”

There’s one other unknown: what occurs if companies which can be reopening should shut down once more, says Liliana Tenney, a senior teacher on the Colorado School of Public Health. Until there’s laws to shield these staff, we must always respect native, state, and federal restrictions — and err on the facet of warning, Tenney says. That protects all residents, however notably staff who face the selection of both working at locations like Tesla or unemployment.

“Most employers are very nervous about this return to work.”

“What we’ve seen through our experience is that most employers are very nervous about this return to work and the return to operations,” Tenney tells The Verge. “And they are doing everything in their power to enact safety measures but also to pause and take it slowly.”

All of the consultants I spoke to agreed there are methods to make workplaces like Tesla safer. One is to group staff into cohorts, so if one particular person within the group will get sick, the variety of people who find themselves uncovered is smaller. Screening individuals for coronavirus on a day by day or weekly foundation may even make it much less doubtless a disastrous outbreak will happen, notably if it’s paired with contact tracing. Personal protecting gear, comparable to masks and gloves, may make staff safer, too. Managing the power — spacing individuals out, rising air flow, and disinfecting surfaces extra ceaselessly — may even decrease dangers to the workforce.

A “return to work” playbook from Tesla incorporates these concepts, which the company says had been impressed by measures carried out on the Chinese Gigafactory. Measures embody elevated cleansing, offering hand sanitizer, implementing social distancing, temperature checks on the entry of the manufacturing facility, adjusting work shifts, lowering the variety of individuals allowed on firm shuttles, and offering private protecting gear. One of the meeting strains is, famously, a tent in a parking lot, which may additionally present higher air flow than indoor strains.

“It’s hard to stay six feet from people.”

Production strains are transferring extra slowly than regular, in accordance to inside Tesla correspondence seen by CNBC. Three Fremont staff informed the outlet that their temperatures had been taken on the manufacturing facility entrance, dispensers for hand sanitizer had been positioned, and so they’d been given surgical masks. Scheduled break occasions had been meant to cut back contact in bogs and eating areas.

Still, a number of staff really feel they’re being pressured to return to work, NBC News reported. One employee stated that her supervisor informed her that if she didn’t return to work as directed, she was in peril of being fired. Internal Tesla emails considered by NBC stated that staff who didn’t return to work would not obtain unemployment insurance coverage, and would have to take unpaid depart. A employee informed NBC that staying away from individuals within the plant was tough. “It’s hard to stay six feet from people,” the nameless worker informed the outlet. “It’s a production line. There’s a lot of people.” Another employee told The New York Times that the manufacturing line hadn’t modified a lot, making it tough to keep away from different staff.

That was echoed in feedback to Joseph Geha, a reporter for the Bay Area News Group: “The work that we do requires us to constantly be in close proximity to people,” the worker said. (The unfavorable views aren’t uniformly held: a employee told Geha that they had been positive with the manufacturing facility reopening.) Another employee told The San Jose Mercury News that instruments used on the manufacturing line are shared and aren’t being cleaned or sanitized between makes use of.

“I think Tesla did a pretty good job, and that’s why I had it to the point where on May 18, Tesla would have opened.”

On one degree, the kerfuffle is bewildering. Musk has spent years presenting himself as an enthusiastic acolyte of science. What’s extra, in an interview with The New York Times on May ninth, an Alameda county official said that the county and Tesla had been shut to an settlement to reopen the plant on May 18.

“We were working on a lot of policies and procedures to help operate that plant and quite frankly, I think Tesla did a pretty good job, and that’s why I had it to the point where on May 18, Tesla would have opened,” stated Scott Haggerty, the county supervisor for the district the place the Fremont plant operates, in accordance to The New York Times. “I know Elon knew that. But he wanted it this week.”

The May 18 restart would have put Tesla squarely consistent with different automakers’ efforts to reopen their plants. Mercedes-Benz fired up its Alabama facility on April 27. BMW’s South Carolina plant began up on May 4; GM started manufacturing on May 11, as did Honda, Subaru, and Volvo. Toyota deliberate to restart its US manufacturing this week. Fiat Chrysler will resume on May 18, as will Ford. Volkswagen has postponed beginning up its vegetation indefinitely.

What’s extra, car sales cratered in March. In April, although, they appeared to barely get better, although sales were still down 50 percent in contrast with April 2019. So why begin the combat with Alameda in any respect?

“As the world comes back online, Tesla will be competing against other automakers who are literally throwing out all the stops.”

Just earlier than the coronavirus-related well being orders closed vegetation, Tesla was launching its Model Y SUV. SUVs, together with pickup vans, had been among the many few brilliant spots out there these previous few months, says Jessica Caldwell, an analyst for Edmunds. Dealers have additionally been providing remarkable incentives, comparable to zero percent interest loans for so long as seven years. Different areas on the planet are recovering at totally different speeds, Caldwell factors out. So Musk may need his factories up and operating for when markets — within the US or elsewhere — get better. And Tesla makes automobiles at simply two locations: Shanghai and Fremont.

“If they’re not producing at either factory they have no global production,” Caldwell says. “And as the world comes back online, Tesla will be competing against other automakers who are literally throwing out all the stops.”

The Model Y is especially necessary, says Karl Brauer, the chief writer at Autotrader and Kelly Blue Book. “He’s got enough demand in the US and globally that he can probably sell most — if not every — Model Y about as fast as he can build them.”

“Elon rightfully feels that taking a non-conventional approach has served him relatively well.”

There’s one other issue, and it’s political. Before beginning his standoff with Alameda County, Musk was already agitating to open Fremont on a personal name with President Donald Trump and another CEOs. Musk informed Trump that he didn’t view returning to work as a major danger, and the president agreed, The Washington Post reported. SpaceX, Musk’s industrial house firm, is closely reliant on authorities contracts; if Musk had been making an attempt to curry favor with Trump, it wouldn’t be the primary time.

There’s additionally Musk’s picture to take into account, says Brauer. “Elon rightfully feels that taking a non-conventional approach has served him relatively well for the last 15 years that he’s been at Tesla,” Brauer says. “So if it’s unconventional to break a government mandate if he doesn’t think it’s a necessary level of caution, it plays into his image and his customer base, which likes his unconventional approach.”

But the query may be if Musk loses greater than he beneficial properties by aligning himself with Trump and others who’ve persistently tried to persuade Americans that stay-home orders aren’t vital, Brauer says. He may achieve new prospects — individuals who ordinarily may not care about electrical automobiles however need to help Musk for pushing again towards authorities overreach. Longtime Tesla prospects, although, may really feel alienated, notably those that are extra collectively-minded.

“I drive a fucking Tesla.”

Cullen, the epidemiologist, is amongst that group. “I drive a fucking Tesla,” Cullen tells The Verge. “When the cheap ones came out, I bought one. I love the car. I don’t love Musk.”

If Musk reopens Tesla efficiently, and with out sickening his staff, we must always all count on an “I told you so!” tweetstorm. But if Fremont staff get sick and produce COVID-19 with them into the locations the place they stay, seeding outbreaks like we’ve seen with meatpacking vegetation and different close-quarters amenities, Musk stands to lose an incredible quantity of confidence the general public has positioned in him. Historically, Musk has been a connoisseur of danger — however now he’s playing with his legacy.

If Alameda County’s COVID-19 case counts spike two or three weeks from now, Musk’s position in seeding an epidemic will doubtless be the primary line in his obituary. Under the Great Man concept of historical past, the person in query takes all of the blame.