Elon Musk will show a working Neuralink device on August 28th at 3 PM ET

Neuralink said it first aims to help amputees, or restore the ability to see, talk and listen. While the company hasn’t announced any human testing, it has been tried on primates, with Musk saying “a monkey has been able to control a computer with its brain.”

Musk said that the technology shown on Friday would be “awesome” compared to what we’ve seen so far. “Don’t want to get too excited, but the potential is truly transformational for restoring brain & motor functions,” he tweeted earlier this year. We don’t have a link yet for the livestream, but the last event was streamed on Neuralink’s YouTube channel.