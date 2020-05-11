Elon Musk vows to move Tesla factory in coronavius lockdown row   – Armenian News

Billionaire Tesla boss Elon Musk has mentioned he’ll move the electrical carmaker’s headquarters out of California, after he was ordered to hold its solely US car plant closed, BBC News reported.

“Tesla will now move its HQ and future programs to Texas/Nevada immediately,” the CEO tweeted.

The firm was submitting a lawsuit towards Alameda County, he added.

The county’s well being division had refused to let the Tesla factory reopen on Friday, citing lockdown measures.

According to figures from Johns Hopkins University, 2,715 individuals in California have died with coronavirus.