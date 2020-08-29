Elon Musk shows off working brain implant in pigs – Armenian News

Elon Musk assured that he ‘d reveal a working demonstration of his most current innovation moonshot, a brand-new type of implantable chip for the brain, onFriday And he did, however it wasn’t with a human topic: Rather, it was with a pig called Gertrude, CNN reports.

In a live- streamed occasion that started typically late, Musk revealed 3 not- so- little pigs: one that did not have an implant from his brain- computer system user interface business, Neuralink; one that had actually been implanted in the past; and Gertrude, who presently has a model of the gadget.

Gertrude mixed around her pen, smelling the ground and consuming, while loud beeps and blips filled the air and a display screen revealed genuine- time spikes in her brain activity. Musk discussed that Gertrude had the implant placed in her head 2 months previously, which it linked to nerve cells in her snout. When she touched something with her snout, it sent neural spikes that were identified by the more than 1,000 electrodes in the implant.

“Pigs are actually quite similar to people. If we’re going to figure out things for people, then pigs are a good choice,” Musk discussed throughout a concern- and- response session after the pig expose, quickly including, “If the gadget is long lasting in the pig, as it lasted in there for 2 months and going strong, then that’s an excellent indication the gadget is robust …