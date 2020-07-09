Elon Musk says Tesla vehicles are ‘very close’ to being completely autonomous

US electric vehicle maker Tesla is ‘very close’ to achieving complete autonomous driving technology, CEO Elon Musk said on Thursday, referring to the capacity to navigate roads with no driver input.

‘I’m extremely confident that level 5 or essentially complete autonomy may happen and I believe will happen quickly,’ Musk said in remarks made via a video message at the opening of Shanghai’s annual World Artificial Intelligence Conference.

‘I remain confident that individuals will have the essential functionality for level 5 autonomy complete this year.’

Tesla can also be developing new heat-projection or cooling systems to enable more advanced computers in cars, Musk said.

Musk said that Tesla was confident that the electric vehicle maker will have the ‘basic functionality for level 5 autonomy complete this year’. A member of staff loads Tesla cars at the company’s Fremont, California, plant earlier this year

Tesla, other automakers and tech organizations, including Alphabet-owned Waymo and app-based ride share company Uber, are investing billions in the autonomous driving industry.

However industry insiders have said it might take time for the technology to prepare and public to trust autonomous vehicles fully.

The California-based Tesla currently builds cars with an Autopilot driver-assistance system, which still requirers some human input.

Some customers, however, have reported malfunctions with the technology.

A federal probe was started after a 12th Tesla crash in December was believed to be tied to the auto pilot system. The technology at the time was suspected in four fatal accidents.

The latest deadly crash happened in March of 2019 in Delray, Florida, when Jeremy Banner’s 2018 Tesla Model 3 slammed into a semi-truck, killing the 50-year-old driver.

National Transportation Safety Board investigators said Banner turned on the Autopilot feature about 10 seconds prior to the crash, and the Autopilot did not execute any evasive maneuvers to avoid the collision.

The three other fatal crashes date straight back to 2016.

Industry data showed Tesla sold not exactly 15,000 China-made Model 3 sedans last month.

Tesla a week ago became the highest-valued automaker as its shares surged to record highs and its own market capitalization overtook that of former front-runner Toyota Motors.

Shares of the organization climbed five percent in early morning trade on July 1 to a record of $1,133, boosting their market cap to $209.47 billion – $6 billion a lot more than Toyota.

The shares’ meteoric rise, which has a lot more than doubled in value considering that the beginning of 2020, highlights growing confidence among investors about the future of electric vehicles and marks Tesla’s shift from the niche carmaker into a world wide leader of eco-friendly cars.

Tesla became the world’s second-most valuable automaker in January, when it surpassed Volkswagen AG. As of Wednesday, the company has become worth a lot more than twice the German manufacturer.