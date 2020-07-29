Elon Musk: People who don’t think AI could be smarter than them are ‘way dumber than they think they are’ – Armenian News

Tesla CEO Elon Musk restated his issues about the future of expert system on Wednesday, stating those who don’t think a computer system could exceed their cognitive capabilities are “way dumber than they think they are”, Business Insider reported.

“I’ve been banging this AI drum for a decade,” Musk stated. “We should be concerned about where AI is going. The people I see being the most wrong about AI are the ones who are very smart, because they can’t imagine that a computer could be way smarter than them. That’s the flaw in their logic. They’re just way dumber than they think they are.”

Musk has actually formerly stated he thinks AI postures a much bigger danger to humankind than nuclear weapons and required guidelines to keep track of the advancement of AI innovation.

“I think the danger of AI is much bigger than the danger of nuclear warheads by a lot,” Musk stated in2018 “Nobody would suggest we allow the world to just build nuclear warheads if they want, that would be insane. And mark my words: AI is far more dangerous than nukes.”