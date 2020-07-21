Elon Musk named world’s fifth richest person – Armenian News

Elon Musk’s meteoric rise up the Forbes Billionaire List has continued this month, as he’s ascended past luminaries such as Warren Buffett and Steve Ballmer. As of Monday afternoon.

Musk’s net worth surpassed $74 billion, meaning he is now the fifth-richest person on the planet, the publication’s website reports.

Musk first debuted on Forbes’ 400 Wealthiest Americans List in 2012 in 190th place with a net worth of $2.4 billion. On January 1 this year, he was the 37th richest person on earth. However, Tesla’s sudden and spectacular rise has propelled him near the very top of the world’s wealthiest humans