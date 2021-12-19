Elon Musk named Time Magazine's ‘Person of the Year’
Elon Musk named Time’s 2021 person of the year. Over the past year, Musk saw his electric vehicle company become the most valuable carmaker in the world. His rocket business SpaceX flew to the edge of space with an all civilian crew. Join Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi as they discuss Musk’s 2021 year in review.

