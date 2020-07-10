Elon Musk just became richer than Warren Buffett

Musk owns 20.8% of Tesla’s stock, making his stake worth just under $60 billion. Musk can be the primary shareholder of privately held SpaceX, as well as a privately held tunneling company.
Buffett’s fortune fell this week after he donated nearly $3 billion worth of Berkshire Hathaway stock to charity — part of his plan to hand out most of his wealth to philanthropic ventures.
Tesla’s stock is up more than 500% over the past 12 months, exceeding the value of nearly every company in the S&P 500. The electric car maker is the best auto company on Earth.
The 49-year-old Musk could eventually end up being the world’s richest person — a spot currently held by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos — based on a pay package that Tesla shareholders approved in 2018.
At the end of May, Tesla granted Musk stock options worth $1.8 billion today. Now, it’s going to do that again — for a second amount of time in just over two months.
Musk’s pay package lays out a plan that may eventually give him 20.3 million stock options throughout 10 years.
—CNN Business’ Chris Isidore contributed reporting.