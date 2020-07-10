Elon Musk just became richer than Warren Buffett

Musk owns 20.8% of Tesla’s stock, making his stake worth just under $60 billion. Musk can be the primary shareholder of privately held SpaceX, as well as a privately held tunneling company.

The 49-year-old Musk could eventually end up being the world’s richest person — a spot currently held by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos — based on a pay package that Tesla shareholders approved in 2018.

At the end of May, Tesla granted Musk stock options worth $1.8 billion today. Now, it’s going to do that again — for a second amount of time in just over two months.

Musk’s pay package lays out a plan that may eventually give him 20.3 million stock options throughout 10 years.

