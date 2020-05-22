Elon Musk holds a ‘bake-off’ for a new factory

Meltdown May is constant apace, as Elon Musk and his latest child’s grandmother engage in online beef. But we’ll get to that in a minute.

What does it take to make Bezos envious?

First, I want to flip my opera glasses to certainly one of my favourite varieties of content material: billionaire-on-billionaire rivalry. I’m considering of Musk’s rivalry with Jeff Bezos, the different billionaire who resists shelter-in-place orders and owns a non-public house firm. Remember how Bezos obtained bounced out of NYC? It was a part of a Musk-inspired effort to get the company model of The Bachelor going, with the concept that the profitable contestant would get a factory as an alternative of a marriage. Much like The Bachelor, the leisure worth for us plebs is simply watching a bunch of thirsty cities embarrass themselves. Business sorts name this form of factor a “bake-off,” however having really participated in bake-offs, I can let you know they are usually much less determined and extra enjoyable.

What does it take to make Bezos envious? Government subsidies, child. Musk got $1.three billion out of Nevada, $750 million out of New York, and a comparatively piddling $15.6 million out of California. Anyway, when Bezos was pursuing HQ2, pressuring municipalities into “bake-offs” of perks, it was Musk he had in thoughts.

I point out this as a result of Musk has a new bake-off going, for a Cybertruck factory. Right now, the finalists are, reportedly, Austin, Texas and Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Nashville, Tennessee may additionally be in rivalry; then once more, maybe not.) Musk has been very clear that incentives will play a role in which city he chooses — although different concerns he’s cited embrace logistics prices and the kind of workforce that may be provided.

Now, Texas, Oklahoma, and Tennessee (I guess) all do have some issues in widespread. Texas’ governor, state House of Representatives, and state Senate are Republican. The similar is true of Oklahoma. Also Tennessee. Now, you might recall that Musk donates across the political aisle — a completely basic tactic for entrenched pursuits and industrialists to safe energy — in California, to Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein and Republican Representative Kevin McCarthy, for occasion. Also amongst the direct recipients of his donations: Senator Jim Inhofe of Oklahoma, Senator Ted Cruz of Texas, Representative John Carter of Texas, and Representative Lamar Smith of Texas. Texas is already essential for SpaceX; it’s constructing its Starship in Boca Chica and a rocket testing spot in McGregor.

Politics is about kissing infants and kissing asses

Musk’s donations give him a toehold in these states. He’s obtained connections to highly effective political figures who might be able to persuade formidable native politicians to take him critically. This isn’t a assure in fact; Amazon donated heavily in New York, however managed to insult native officers by cutting them out of the loop. Politics is about kissing infants and kissing asses. So in fact slighting the native politicians led to a revolt amongst these politicians, who blew up the try at a New York HQ2 in spectacular, embarrassing vogue.

Already, the Austin Statesman is asking “Will Tesla moving to Texas cost more than it’s worth?” The Tulsa World, alternatively, is telling its readers that “Like Tesla, Tulsa is ready to grow and innovate.”

Seriously, Tulsa is wanting a little determined:

Although it’s not simply Tulsa wanting determined, in equity:

Well, Amazon additionally obtained a bunch of thirsty shit from cities, too. It’s doable Musk may also have a gnarly shock when he closes on a location — gnarly surprises are at all times doable in politics — since there may be, you might recall, a pandemic on. It is feasible some folks will probably be upset about taxpayer cash supporting a giant company relatively than, you understand, taxpayers. But it’s additionally doable that the huge spike in unemployment makes luring good jobs to your hometown rather more well-liked. When the pandemic is on, all bets are off.

Which, I assume, brings us again to Musk’s Twitter account. Like most all the pieces else in America, the coronavirus response has taken on a partisan divide. Trust in scientists has grown throughout the pandemic — however alongside partisan strains, with Democrats accounting for many of the change, Pew found. Just 27 % of Republicans belief scientists, in keeping with that ballot — a quantity that hasn’t budged since final 12 months. Some 69 % (good!) of Democrats imagine social distancing measures are serving to to cut back coronavirus unfold a lot, in comparison with simply 49 % of Republicans. (A majority of each teams will enable that social distancing helps a minimum of a little.)

And so it’s possibly price noticing that Sandy Garossino, mom of Grimes and grandmother of X Æ A-12 Musk, is upset about a little bit of politics that’s designed to attraction to the precise. I don’t know whether or not that’s as a result of Musk deeply believes the stuff he tweets, he’s trolling, he’s attempting to maintain federal Republicans completely happy, or he’s attempting to play ball with two Republican states to get himself some subsidies. In some sense, it doesn’t actually matter. What does matter is the quantity of subsidies Oklahoma and Texas will supply — and whether or not Musk will, as soon as once more, be the topic of Jeff Bezos’ envy.

It’s humorous, in a approach. Bezos doesn’t make silly tweets that may value him thousands and thousands of {dollars}. (He does make a completely wild sum of money.) He purchased himself The Washington Post in lieu of participating in press criticism. Bezos is so assured that when AMI contacted him about leaking his nudes, he wrote a blog post in response that primarily mentioned, “Go ahead, leak them.” This man’s the fucking Death Star. And he’s envious of Elon Musk.